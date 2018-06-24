Flake Calls on Trump to Stop His Attacks on Democrats Over Immigration

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump needed to stop attacking Democrats’ on immigration.

Flake said, “Congress has to fix this. And what’s bothersome is the president’s rhetoric about the Democrats and their unwillingness to have any type of border security or control.”

He continued, “I was part of the effort in 2013, the bipartisan bill, the so-called Gang of Eight bill that provided $41 billion towards border security, infrastructure, manpower, technology. Every Democrat voted for that bill. So, they are on record supporting significant border control. And so, when the president says that and calls them ‘clowns’ and ‘losers,’ how does he expect the Democrats to sit down and work with Republicans on these issues?”

He added, “Words matter, what the president says matters, and he ought to knock that off.”

