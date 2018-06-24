Kamala Harris Open to Disbanding ICE, ‘Starting from Scratch’

MUST WATCH: Senator @KamalaHarris on #AbolishICE “I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch." pic.twitter.com/iGjC12C52o

In an interview with MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt for “Kasie DC,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said it is time to “critically re-examine” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), suggesting starting over “from scratch.”

“I think there’s no question that we’ve got to critically re-examine ICE, and its role, and the way that it is being administered, and the work it is doing. And we need to probably think about starting from scratch,” Harris told Hunt.

She reasoned, “There is a lot that is wrong with the way that it is conducting itself and we need to deal with that.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent