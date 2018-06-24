GOP Rep McCaul: Senate Should End Filibuster for Immigration ‘to Protect the American People’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Homeland Security Committee chairman Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) said the Senate should end the filibuster rule requiring 60 votes to close debate for immigration reform “to protect the American people.”

McCaul said, “I would argue this is national security at stake. Securing our border, the threats I can tell you, not only drug cartels, opioids, but also the terrorists.”

He added, “We stop ten terrorists every day from getting into this country. I look at it from a national security standpoint. It should be a bipartisan issue, but if not, the Senate has that traditional rule I think they should wave it in this case on the basis of national security to protect the American people.”

