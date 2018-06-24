GOP Sen Johnson Shows Spike in Unaccompanied Minor Border Crossings After Obama Signed DACA

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) used a chart to show the increase of unaccompanied minors crossing the U.S.-Mexico border after President Barack Obama signed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) executive order.

Holding up the chart, Johnson said, “To take a look at what might have caused all of this goes back to 2008, 9, 10, 11. Prior to DACA, we had about 4,000 unaccompanied children from Central America coming in here. Then President Obama instituted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and you can see the result. Since that point in time, over 200,000 unaccompanied children have come in from Central America.”

He added, “We have more than 339,000 family units have come in because of our laws, it creates an incentive. So if you total that all up, it’s almost 900,000 individuals coming to this country illegally.”

(h/t NTK)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN