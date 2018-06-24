Watch: Glenn Beck Walks Off CNN Interview After Question on Blaze Layoffs — ‘Have a Nice Day’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” radio host Glenn Beck walked off an interview after host Brian Stelter asked Beck about recent reports on layoffs at Beck’s company “The Blaze.”

During a discussion about the polarization of media, Stelter asked “Is this related to the point about people not talking to each other? That if you want to create that media company, there’s not interest? What’s going on with that?”

Beck said, “Wow. Brian, thanks a lot. I think that’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard. I’m sitting here ready to talk to you about the detaining of children and parents and trying to break families apart, something that has been happening with Janet Reno! That’s why it went to the Supreme Court in the first place, Janet Reno. It’s been happening. We want to stop it, and you want to play those games? You have a nice day.”

Beck took off his microphones and left the interview.

