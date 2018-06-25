Crowd Yells ‘Go Home Jim’ at CNN’s Acosta at Trump Rally

Monday in South Carolina, the rally crowd waiting for President Donald Trump shouted, “Go home Jim” at CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

Acosta was doing a live shot during “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer,” while a woman held up a “CNN Sucks” sign behind him.

As the crowd shouted, Acosta said, “As you can hear behind me, the crowd is very fired up. We have about a couple of thousand people in this room so far. They are letting the press corp here know exactly how they feel about what we’re doing here.”

