Mark Cuban on Red Hen Refusing Sanders’ Business: ‘More Power to Them’

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban commented on Lexington, VA’s Red Hen owner kicking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders out of the restaurant, praising the owner for “sticking up for what they believe in.”

“I don’t know what I would have done, but more power to them for sticking up for what they believe in,” Cuban told TMZ Sports. “But on the flipside, you know, you don’t want to extend that to minorities, LGBTQ, etcetera. … It’s hard to figure out where that fine line is.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent