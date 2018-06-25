Meacham: Trump Staff Should Expect Public Shaming — ’You Reap What You Sow’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” presidential historian Jon Meacham said incidents like White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders being asked to leave The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, VA were to be expected.

Meacham said, “The presidency sets a certain tone of heart and mind in the life of the nation. It always has from the very beginning.”

He continued, “We can argue about whether that’s a good or bad thing but it’s been true for 240 years. And I think it is going to go forward. The president introduced — and even if he hasn’t introduced it, exacerbated to a remarkable degree — a culture of bullying, name-calling, and hectoring. And you reap what you sow. The folks who work for him, who are part of this remarkably unconventional administration — and that’s putting it as politely as I can on a Monday — I don’t think should be surprised at this reaction.”

