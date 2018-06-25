Meghan McCain: Melania Trump Jacket ‘Crazy,’ ‘Inappropriate’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel discussed Melania Trump wearing a jacket while traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border that said “I don’t care do u?” on the back.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “She doesn’t have any friends. She doesn’t have close friends on her team because sometimes you may want to make a statement, wear something and you have that friend who says ‘don’t do that, girl.'”

Co-host Meghan McCain said, “I have to take ownership of this. If Michelle Obama had worn this jacket, my head would have blown off on television, period. I think Republicans have to be intellectually honest.”

She continued, “I have defended Melania and defended Melania and defended Melania. I can’t stand this, I think it’s crazy, I don’t care what message she’s trying to send to the president or anyone else, it’s inappropriate. The whole point of being first lady is that we care. We’re here because we care. I disagree vehemently with the majority of this room and this panel but we have to care about what’s going on in this country. This message is horrible.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “This is literally deaf. This is so tone-deaf that you can’t hear at all.”

She added, “You’re on your way to visit children that are being held in cages and this is what you wear?”

McCain added, “It’s the first thing that made me really not like her. It’s the first thing she has ever done that has changed my opinion of her.”

