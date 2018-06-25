Waters: Trump ‘Calls for More Violence Than Anybody Else’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated she didn’t call for anyone to harm anyone else and that the president “calls for more violence than anybody else.”

Waters said, “I did not call for harm for anybody. The president lied again. As a matter of fact, I believe in peaceful protests. I believe that protest is at the centerpiece of our democracy. I believe that the Constitution guarantees us freedom of speech. And I think that protest is civil protest. And so, I don’t know why the president chose to stretch that out and try to imply that I was causing harm. As a matter of fact, the president calls for more violence than anybody else.”

Waters later referenced comments by the president, “‘I’d like to punch him in the face.’ Another violent statement, ‘[K]nock the crap out of them.’ Another one, ‘Maybe he should have been roughed up.’ And then he goes on to say, ‘Try not to hurt him, but if you do, I’ll defend you in court. Don’t worry about it.’ Now, if that’s not creating violence and supporting violence, what is? … Don’t forget, that they created some of the most violent protests that we have ever seen led by a president of the United States of America.”

