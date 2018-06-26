Dem Sen Blumenthal: Congress Should Reduce Presidential Discretion

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “AC360,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) argued that the presidential discretion the Supreme Court relied on to uphold the travel ban needs to be limited by Congress.

Blumenthal said, “We have introduced legislation that would cut funding — in fact, eliminate funding for this Muslim ban, but the chances of it passing are very remote. So, the answer, very simply, is, we need to change the composition of the Congress and legislate in a way that prevents this kind of discriminatory ban, reduces the discretion that the Supreme Court emphasized. It deferred to him on national security grounds, basically said, we don’t like his statements, they contradict the meaning and values of the Constitution, but he has very broad discretion. That’s what needs to be limited.”

