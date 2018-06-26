GOP Rep Norman: House Members Pushing Ryan to Censure Rep Waters

Tuesday on Laura Ingraham’s nationally syndicated radio show, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said Republican House members met with Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to request he censure Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) for her comments suggesting people harass members of the administration of President Donald Trump at stores, restaurants, and gas stations.

Norman said House Republicans are calling for Ryan, “to make a public statement on the House floor to call attention to this type of activity.”

“It’s unfair. It’s unfounded,” he added. “I don’t exactly see what the result will be with Speaker Ryan. He is well aware of the problems, and as of an hour ago we made it loud and clear what he should be doing.”

