Bolton: Trump Determined ‘Direct Communication’ With Putin Was Best Option

John Bolton: "The president determined, despite the political noise in the U.S., that direct communication between him and President Putin was in the interest of the United States, in the interest of Russia, and in the interest of peace and security around the world." pic.twitter.com/Ek9vTK07U4

During a news conference on the planned summit between President Trump and Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, John Bolton stated Trump determined that “direct communication” between Trump and Putin is in the best interest of both countries and the peace and security of the world.

Bolton said, “I think the president determined that, despite the political noise in the United States, that direct communication between him and President Putin was in the interest of the United States, in the interest of Russia, and in the interest of peace and security around the world. So, there may be a certain element of criticism from some in the United States, but I think the president believes he’s acting in the best interest of our country, despite that, and that’s why he wants to do this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett