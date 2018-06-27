Maxine Waters to GOP Rep: Civility Should Start with Trump, He Is Advocating ‘Pure Violence’

Wednesday at the House Financial Services Committee’s hearing for oversight of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) criticized Rep. Jeb Hensarling’s (R-TX) calls for civility.

Hensarling said, “For those who daily promote diversity, I would call on them to respect diversity of opinion, which is the most important form of diversity in a free and democratic society. There was a time in America’s history when you could be denied service in a restaurant based on the color of your skin—now, apparently, it’s the color of your voter registration card.”

Defending urging protestors to confront Trump administration members, Water said, “I think every reasonable person has concluded that the president of the United States of America has advocated violence, he has been divisive and he has been the one that has caused what we see happening today where people are trying to push back on his policies.”

She added, “So Mr. Chairman, if you want to talk about civility, you start with the president of the United States. You implore him not to continue to promote violence, not to continue to promote divisiveness, and then I think he would be a better example. And people would follow a better example rather than get trapped into what he is advocating, which is pure violence.”

