McConnell: Senate ‘Will Vote to Confirm Justice Kennedy’s Successor This Fall’

During a speech on the Senate floor after the announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) vowed that the Senate “will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall.”

McConnell said, “The Senate stands ready to fulfill its constitutional role by offering advice and consent on President Trump’s nominee to fill this vacancy. We will vote to confirm Justice Kennedy’s successor this fall. As in the case of Justice Gorsuch, senators will have the opportunity to meet with President Trump’s nominee, examine his or her qualifications, and debate the nomination.

