Toobin: ‘Roe v. Wade Is Doomed,’ ‘Abortion Will Be Illegal’ in 20 States Soon After Kennedy Retires

Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” network legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said abortion would soon be “illegal” in 20 states in light of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement.

Toobin said “Let’s talk about facts. Let’s talk about what America is like that is going to be different. You’re going to see 20 states pass laws banning abortion outright. Because they know there are going to be five votes on the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

He added, “Abortion will be illegal in a significant part of the United States in 18 months. There is just no doubt about that.”

He added, “Roe v. Wade is doomed. It is gone because Donald Trump won the election and because he’s going to have the chance to appoint two Supreme Court Justices.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN