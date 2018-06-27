Whoopi Goldberg: Trump Is Not the Change People Wanted — America Is ‘Lesser’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said people who wanted change and voted for President Donald Trump did not get what they expected.

Goldberg said, “Look I get that folks wanted stuff, they wanted a change. I doubt that this extreme change that we have are what people were thinking about. This is not the America I grew up in because when Lady Liberty is standing in that harbor and saying, bring me, give me your people who can’t —who have to — who need us, who want to be part of us. America has always, with all of her downsides, she has always been a beacon of hope for people, and the idea that we are now — and I’m not BSing — we are not the most respected. We are not a country that people are saying, ‘Hey. I don’t know if we want to go there for sanctuary. I don’t know if that’s a safe place.’ When America’s not a safe place for people who built America which is all of our families, we’re all immigrants, that’s not a good thing. So we ought to make a shift.”

She added, “The tone came from the top, but we have spread it out. We have spread the tone. Part of this is our fault because we accepted it. This is what we accepted, and this is what you get when you accept a lesser idea of America.”

