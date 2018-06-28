CNN’s Rangappa: ‘If There Is a Link’ That Capital Gazette Was Targeted, Rhetoric That Press Is Enemy ‘Can Be Very Dangerous’

Thursday, CNN Legal and National Security Analyst and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa said that there has been “constant rhetoric, coming even from the president, that the press is the enemy of the people.” And “if there is a link” that the Capital Gazette was targeted, “that kind of rhetoric can be very dangerous in these times.”

Rangappa said, “And, just to relate this back to0 kind of a bigger conversation that we’ve had this week about civility and rhetoric, lone wolf actors are often alienated individuals who are looking to displace their anger and frustration onto some kind of outside entity or enemy, and I think it’s worth pointing out that we’ve had a constant rhetoric coming, even from the president, that the press is the enemy of the people. That’s been repeated constantly, and I think it’s worth noting that if there is a link here, that the publication was being targeted, that that kind of rhetoric can be very dangerous in these times.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo