Maddow: Trump’s SCOTUS Pick a ‘Pull-the-Fire-Alarm Moment’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” host Rachel Maddow emphasized what a pivotal moment Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy’s vacancy will be for Democrats.

According to the MSNBC host, the abortion issue warrants calling for what she described as a “pull-the-fire-alarm moment.”

“A clear majority of Americans want and expect that abortion will be legal in this country,” Maddow said. “The Supreme Court has agreed since 1973 [post-Roe v. Wade decision], but the Supreme Court is about to change radically on that issue specifically.”

“And this sometimes feels like a perennial fight in this country. In this case, it’s not. In terms of the legal constitutional protected right to access abortion services in this country, this may be the pull-the-fire-alarm moment that you have been expecting.”

