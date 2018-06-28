Pelosi: Supreme Court Has Done ‘Violence’ to Our Democracy

Thursday at a press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the Supreme Court’s decision on Janus v. AFSCME, which struck down laws requiring government workers to pay union fees, was “violence to our democracy.”

Pelosi said, “Now, yesterday, they did violence to our democracy by trying to diminish the voices of working people.”

She continued, “That’s not the American way. Their decision does violence to the First Amendment.”

(h/t NTK Network)

