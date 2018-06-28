Susan Collins: ‘Roe v. Wade Is an Important Precedent and It Is Settled Law’

Thursday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) told NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt she would ask President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy if they respected the Roe v. Wade decision as “an important precedent.”

Collins said, “One of the questions that I always ask is, do they respect precedent? What is their view toward precedent? From my perspective, Roe v. Wade is an important precedent, and it is settled law.”

