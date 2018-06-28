Whoopi Goldberg to Potential Trump SCOTUS Pick: ‘Get Out of My Vagina’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg discussed her concerns over President Donald Trump picking a Supreme Court nominee to replace Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Advocating for abortion rights Goldberg said, “Get out of my vagina.”

Goldberg said, “Here’s the piss-off for me. I’m the person that does believe that just because someone is appointed doesn’t mean —and I believe I have said that a lot about the Supreme Court — that you never know a person on the Supreme Court is going to vote because sometimes, you know, things change. They wake up. They see things. I don’t like hearing, again, that I’m trying to take your rights away. I have to tell you, as a woman, I think you’re trying to take my rights away.”

She continued, “As a person, who believes in the Constitution which tells me that I have the right to be myself and do the things I want to do, and I don’t have to listen to what your religion is, and I don’t have to listen to what you want it to be. I have to make sure that as an American citizen, I’m doing the right stuff and taking care of business. I don’t like this line that I as a Democrat, or an Independent or whatever is trying to take away anything from you. I’m trying to hold onto my personal rights so that you can have the rights you want. Because if you take mine, I feel like you’re the one with the problem. If you take my right away from me, to judge what I do for my family and my body, I got a little problem with that. You got a problem. You don’t want people to take your guns? Get out of my behind. Get out of my Vagina. Get out.”

