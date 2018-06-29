CNN’s Acosta Shouts Out to Trump: ‘Will You Stop Calling the Press the Enemy of the People?’

"Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people," CNN Journalist Jim Acosta shouted at the end of Trump's speech pic.twitter.com/FqWT5afwUV

Friday at the White House after President Donald Trump’s remarks on the tax cut, CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta shouted several times, “Will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people?”

Trump addressed the Capital Gazette shooting by saying, “This attack shocked the conscience of our nation and filled our hearts with grief. Journalists, like all Americans, should be free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their job.”

Multiple people shushed him as Acosta continued to yell, “Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people.”

