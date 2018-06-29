Dem Sen Gillibrand Calls to Abolish ICE — ‘I Believe That It Has Become a Deportation Force’

Thursday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) should be reimagined “under a new agency with a very different mission.”

When asked about Democratic congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to abolish ICE, Gillibrand said, “I agree with it. I don’t think ICE today is working as intended.”

She continued, “I believe that it has become a deportation force, and I think you should separate the criminal justice from the immigration issues. I think you should reimagine ICE under a new agency with a very different mission and take those two missions out.”

She added, “So we believe that we should protect families that need our help and that is not what ICE is doing today. That’s why I believe you should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it, and build something that actually works.”

