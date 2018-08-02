President Donald Trump on Thursday impersonated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania with Congressman and GOP nominee for U.S. Senate Lou Barletta (R-PA).

President Trump interrupted himself while listing off possible Democrat rivals he could face in the 2020 presidential election to launch into an impersonation of the far-left Sanders. “Let’s say I’m running against Pocahontas or crazy Bernie,” President Trump began. “I’ll tell you, I gotta hand it to Bernie.”

“I saw him up there the other day, hair getting white and white and he’s getting crazier and crazier. I saw him: ‘We’ll stop Donald Trump — We’re stopping him — We’re gonna stop—.”

“I looked at my wife and I said, ‘You know what, you got to hand it to that guy,” the president continued. “Man, that guy he doesn’t quit. And that’s okay. Crazy Bernie. He is one crazy dude.”

Prior to mocking the 76 -year-old lawmaker, President Trump was touting the record African-American employment rate under his administration. They “reached the lowest level in the history of our country. Honestly, think of that number,” he said. “I honestly think that’s hard for the Democrats to beat … how do you stop that?”

Hillary Clinton defeated Sanders to become the 2016 Democrat nominee for President of the United States.