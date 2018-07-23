The claims that President Donald Donald Trump is a traitor are made sincerely, not for political reasons, say almost four-out-of-five liberals and two-out-of-three Democrats, according to a Rasmussen poll.

Overall, 45 percent of likely voters believe the charges are made sincerely while 46 percent believe that charges are made for political purposes, says Rasmussen’s July 19-22 poll of 1,000 likely voters.

Among Republicans, 25 percent say the claim is made sincerely, while 67 percent say the claim is made for political purposes. Seventy-two percent of conservatives say the claim is made for political purposes.

Twenty-five percent Republicans and 65 percent of Democrats say the charges are sincere, and 27 percent and 67 percent of the two parties say the claims are made for political reasons. The two sets of different perspectives create a very wide forty-point gap between the two parties’ members.

The Rasmussen question does not ask people if they believe the claim, but only if they believe the claim is made sincerely.