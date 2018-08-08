Donald Trump Boasts ‘5 for 5’ Wins in Special Elections

President Donald Trump boasted that the five candidates he supported in Tuesday’s special elections and Republican primaries won, despite close margins of victory.

“5 for 5!” the president wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning after it was clear his endorsed candidates were leading close races in Ohio and Kansas.

Trump’s last-minute rally for Republican Troy Balderson in Ohio appears to have pulled him across the finish line and Secretary of State Kris Kobach is barely leading his primary fight with Republican Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer.

Other candidates that won their primaries included Republican John James in Michigan, Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican Senate challenger to Sen. Claire McCaskill, and Bill Schuette who won his primary to run for governor in Michigan.

Trump specifically referred to the House special elections that Republicans were able to eke out a win, despite media anticipation of a Republican loss.

“The Republicans have now won 8 out of 9 House Seats, yet if you listen to the Fake News Media you would think we are being clobbered,” Trump wrote.

Political analysts in the media warned the Republicans were facing certain doom in the upcoming elections, based on their struggle to hold safe Republicans districts in the special elections so far.

“Why can’t they play it straight, so unfair to the Republican Party and in particular, your favorite President!” Trump complained on Twitter.

Trump said that the candidates he supported would be winners.

“As long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win!” he wrote. “I LOVE the people, & they certainly seem to like the job I’m doing.”

Trump said that he would continue campaigning for Republicans that he liked, despite his busy schedule as president, in the hopes of a “Red Wave” election of Republicans coming out in big numbers.

“If I find the time, in between China, Iran, the Economy and much more, which I must, we will have a giant Red Wave!” he wrote.

