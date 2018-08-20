McCaskill: Trump Campaigning for Hawley ‘Will Probably Help’ Unify Dems

During an interview on KBIA’s “Politically Speaking” podcast, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) argued that President Trump campaigning for her Republican opponent, Attorney General Josh Hawley, will likely help unify Democrats.

While discussing potential divides within the Democratic Party in St. Louis County, McCaskill stated she doesn’t believe the party will have trouble unifying. She added, “And frankly, it probably will help that I think Donald Trump will be in here every 10 minutes campaigning for someone who has not allowed one inch of daylight between him and the president. Clearly, Josh Hawley is one of President Donald Trump’s number one priorities in the fall. And the more Donald Trump comes in here, I think the more it will remind people that we need to elect somebody who’s willing to be a check and not just a yes man.”

