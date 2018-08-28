Rasmussen Poll: 60 Percent of GOP Voters Say Immigration Is ‘Very Important’ in Midterms

Seventy-two percent of likely voters say illegal immigration is a “somewhat” or “very important” issue in the 2018 midterm elections, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Sixty percent of Republicans, 32 percent of Democrats and 32 percent of non-partisan voters say the issue is “very important,” while only 5 percent of Republicans and 14 percent of Democrats say the issue is “not at all important.”

However, the vast majority of voters also say politicians are insincerely posturing on the issue, according to the August 26-27 poll of 1,000 likely voters.

Rasmussen asked: “Do most politicians raise immigration issues to address real problems or to get elected?.”

Only 17 percent of voters, 29 percent of Republicans and 16 of Democrats said politicians talk about immigration “to address real problems.”

But 71 percent of likely voters and 77 percent of Democrats say politicians talk about immigration issues “to get elected.”

The poll asked about illegal immigration. However, it avoided the more important issue of legal immigration which has a far larger impact on Americans — and gets far less attention from the establishment media and from politicians.

Each year, four million young Americans enter the workforce — but the government imports 1 million legal immigrants, replenishes the population of roughly 1.5 million white-collar guest workers, and does little to repatriate the resident population of roughly 8 million illegal immigrants.

Overall, the Washington-imposed economic policy of economic growth via immigration shifts wealth from young people towards older people by flooding the market with cheap foreign labor.

That process spikes profits and Wall Street values by cutting salaries for manual and skilled labor offered by blue-collar and white-collar employees. The policy also drives up real estate prices, widens wealth-gaps, reduces high-tech investment, increases state and local tax burdens, hurts kids’ schools and college education, pushes Americans away from high-tech careers, and sidelines at least 5 million marginalized Americans and their families, including many who are now struggling with opioid addictions. Immigration also pulls investment and wealth away from heartland states because investment flows towards the large immigrant populations living in the coastal states.