Gillibrand: Trump Is ‘Tearing Apart Our Soul as a Nation’ by Spewing ‘Racism, Antisemitism, and Homophobia’

During a town hall on CNN on Tuesday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that President Trump “spews hate and division and racism, antisemitism, and homophobia in such a way that he is literally tearing apart the moral fabric of this country.”

Gillibrand said, “I’m able to bring the red places, the blue places, and the purple places in my state together, which is one of the reasons why I’m running for president. I believe I can bring this country together. I believe that this country is so divided because we have a president who spews hate and division and racism, antisemitism, and homophobia in such a way that he is literally tearing apart the moral fabric of this country. He’s tearing apart our soul as a nation.”

