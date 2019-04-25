Pollak: I’m a Jew. Stop Calling Me an Antisemite.

I am a Jew — an observant Jew, raised in Skokie, Illinois, a town that resisted neo-Nazi marchers and which, at the time, was home to the largest population of Holocaust survivors in the world outside Israel. Nazis murdered many of my grandfather’s relatives in Poland.

Today, former vice president Joe Biden trivialized the suffering of Jews and exploited the memory of the Holocaust for personal and political gain — and he used a lie to do it.

Biden suggested that President Donald Trump, and the nearly 63 million Americans who voted for him, support the rise of a new wave of antisemitism and white nationalism similar to Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

Biden claimed — falsely — that Trump called neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 “very fine people” — when, in fact, Trump said the neo-Nazis “should be condemned totally,” as the transcript proves.

The former vice president was repeating a hoax perpetrated by Democrats and the mainstream media to cast Trump and his supporters as bigots who are, in Biden’s words, a “threat to this nation.”

This is the same Saul Alinsky divide-and-conquer nonsense the left has employed for years. It is a dishonest and shameful attempt to put 63 million people on their heels.

I am outraged.

I am outraged because eight years ago, I joined the most pro-Israel website in the world. Breitbart News was founded by two best friends, and my mentors, Andrew Breitbart and Larry Solov … both Jewish. These men created a site designed to call out the exact hypocrisy exhibited by Biden this morning. And the idea for the site was conceived — guess where? — in Israel.

I am outraged because next Wednesday, I will visit Auschwitz, for the third time, at the invitation of the March of the Living, the annual international Holocaust memorial, as a representative of Breitbart News.

I am going to Auschwitz because the fight against antisemitism is a battle I wage every day, along with my all colleagues at Breitbart and our 20 million monthly readers.

Not only does Joe Biden have no right to paint 63 million Trump voters as antisemitic, but he also no standing to claim to be defending Jews.

As vice president, Biden triggered an international incident in 2010 when he condemned Israel for building apartments in a Jewish neighborhood of Jerusalem. He campaigned for the Iran nuclear deal, propping up a genocidal, antisemitic regime that promotes Holocaust denial and vows to destroy Israel. He courts the support of Al Sharpton, a demagogue with a long history of virulent antisemitism.

I am outraged.

Today, Biden actually called Antifa — the violent, black-clad left-wing thugs who descended on Charlottesville with clubs and sticks — “a courageous group of Americans.” Not only is Antifa vehemently anti-Israel, but it is ideologically committed to violence. By praising Antifa, while falsely associating Trump with Nazis, Biden sanctified the use of violence against Trump and his supporters.

Moreover, by repeating the Charlottesville hoax, Biden is giving permission to Democrats to continue to ignore antisemitism in their own ranks.

Today’s Democratic Party not only includes, but also promotes, antisemites like Rep. Ilham Omar (D-MN), who still refuses to apologize for saying that American supporters of Israel have “allegiance to a foreign country.” It celebrates Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who backed a terrorist who murdered Israeli Jews.

President Trump has been the best friend that Jews have ever had in the White House. Just this week, Israel named a town after him. He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, pulled out of the Iran deal, and deported a Nazi war criminal whom the Obama administration allowed to stay in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is attempting to divide Americans, spreading fear based on a lie. It is well past time for this shameless desecration of the Holocaust to end.

I am outraged.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.