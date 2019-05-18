Former President Barack Obama may not be ready to support any particular 2020 Democrat presidential candidate for the primaries, but he is already preparing for the eventual nominee by launching a “unity fund” to help in the general election.

Obama announced the launch of his “Democratic Unity Fund” on Friday in an email to Democrat donors, Fox News reported.

“The Democratic Unity Fund is a promise that whoever earns our nomination, he or she will have a strong, united, and well organized DNC ready to spring into action the moment the general election starts – a DNC that’s ready to lift us all to victory in November,” the announcement read.

With this look toward the day when the Democrat primaries are over, Obama has further distanced himself from coming to the support of any of the two dozen Democrats vying for the party’s nomination, including his own vice president, Joe Biden.

On April 25, Biden spokesperson Kate Bedingfield insisted on MSNBC that the former veep requested that Obama not endorse him ahead of the 2020 primaries. “The vice president actually asked the president not to endorse. [Biden] wanted to make the case” directly to the voters, she claimed.

