2020 Poll: ‘Very Liberal’ Democrats Prefer Elizabeth Warren

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the top choice of “very liberal” Democrats, according to a Quinnipiac national poll released on Tuesday.

Though Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has been trying to consolidate the far left, the poll found that

30% of “very liberal” voters backed Warren compared to 22% for Sanders. Former Vice President Joe Biden received 19% support from “very liberal” voters, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) with 13%, Pete Buttigieg with 6%, and Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke with 4%.

Biden (35%) was the clear frontrunner in the poll, which surveyed “454 Democrats and Democratic leaners” from May 16-20 and has a margin of error of +/- 5.6 percentage points. Sanders was second (16%), followed by Warren (13%).

Warren has been pitching herself as the candidate with a plan for everything, and there have been other polls that have found that her campaign may be gaining some momentum on the left.

Though she trailed Biden (24%), Sanders (24%), and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (14%) in an Iowa Starting Line/Change Research poll released this week “of 615 likely Democratic caucus-goers” in which she received 12% support, the poll found that Warren had the highest favorability rating.

The poll, conducted May 15-19 with a margin of error is +/- 3.9 percentage points, also found that Democrats in Iowa were most interested in her candidacy and also found her to be the toughest and smartest candidate in the field.