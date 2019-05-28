Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke Greets ‘Neighbors’ at Fort Bliss Cemetery

Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke posed for several shots with El Pasoans at Fort Bliss National Cemetery for Memorial Day.

“Grateful for the opportunity to spend Memorial Day with neighbors at Fort Bliss National Cemetery where El Pasoans are joining together to honor, remember, and give thanks to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” O’Rourke posted, along with four photos, Monday.

“Remembering all of those who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting us, our nation, the values we stand for at home and abroad,” O’Rourke posted in a Memorial Day message earlier the same day. “We honor them. We hold their families in our thoughts. And we recommit to making the country they gave their lives for better each and every single day.”

Fellow 2020 contender and leader in Democrat presidential polls Joe Biden also posted a Memorial Day message but did not appear to attend any Memorial Day events. Breitbart News reported that questions to the Biden campaign as to the candidate’s whereabouts went unanswered.

Other Democrat 2020 candidates made appearances of their own. Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, participated in a wreath-laying and parade. Sen. Bernie Sanders held ice cream socials Monday in New Hampshire.

