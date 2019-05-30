Bernie Begins Taking Selfies in Photo Line After ‘Very Liberal’ Dems Back Warren

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is now taking selfies in photo lines a week after a national poll found that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is the top choice of “very liberal” Democrats.

Sanders reportedly told crowds at his events this week that he would be “happy to do selfies with as many people who want them” if they “form a line.” CNN noted that after a Sanders event in New Hampshire that “the decision for Sanders to take photos and engage with a long line of voters after a campaign stop is a decided shift from the way he campaigned when he first got in the race.”

Sanders took many selfies during the 2016 campaign, but “full photo lines after events are entirely new,” according to a Sanders aide who spoke to CNN. The Sanders campaign had previously “spent less time prioritizing one-on-one, casual time with voters.”

Warren and Sanders are competing for the same type of primary voters, and the Vermont senator seems to have made this decision about a week after a national poll found that “very liberal” voters actually preferred Warren, who recently posted a video of her 20,000th selfie of the campaign season.

We’ve had over 70 town halls and we do a selfie line after each one. Not only is it fun, it’s when I get to listen to people’s stories. I’m so glad I got to take my 20,000th selfie yesterday with Umeirra in Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/5yQFAlc41A — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 12, 2019

As Breitbart News noted, the national Quinnipiac poll found that Warren was the top choice “very liberal” Democrats, getting 30% of their support compared to 22% for Sanders.