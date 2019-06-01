Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said on Saturday at the MoveOn Big Ideas Summit in San Francisco that the United States should stop “endless wars,” cut military spending, and “move toward a global community.”

“When we end endless wars, we can finally be able to ask ourselves how do we move toward a global community?” Sanders said.

Sanders said that “global community” would be one that guaranteed “decent jobs, adequate food, clean water, education, health care, and the housing that they need.”

He did not address how global community benefits would be paid for, but Sanders did say that the U.S. should cut military spending and use the money for other purposes, including fighting climate change to “save the planet.” Sanders said the some of the funds redirected from the Pentagon could also be used to get rid of fossil fuels.

Sanders said the troops President Donald Trump proposes to send to the Middle East in response to Iran’s recent aggression are designed to “confront Iran” and that he would “do everything in my power to stop a war with Iran.”

Sanders started his remarks by listing the policies he wants to put in place if he is elected president in 2020: universal health care or Medicare for All, forgiving all student loan debt, free college tuition, and raising the minimum wage.

Sanders also called for immigration reform and stated that he would “as quickly as possible” and by any means necessary, including an executive order, give legal status to all DACA and Dreamer illegal migrants currently protected by a Barack Obama executive order, and all the other estimated 12 million in the country illegally a pathway to citizenship.

Sanders also called President Trump a “racist” and a “bigot.”

Watch the entire event from MoveOn:

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter