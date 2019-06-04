Joe Biden Scoffs at Competition with ‘Asia’: ‘What Are We Worried About?’

Former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden once again dismissed challenges American workers face from China’s economic subterfuge, asking, “what are we worried about?”

“We’re in a position where we have the most agile venture capitalist [sic] in the world,” Biden said at a campaign stop in Berlin, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. “Our workers are literally three times productive as workers in the far east — excuse me — in Asia.”

“So what are we worried about?” he then asked.

His remarks also fall on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing.

Biden’s statement echoed comments he made last month when he dismissed concerns that China’s advances pose an increasing threat to American dominance. This time, however, he avoided saying the name “China” with the more euphemistic “Asia,” perhaps to ward off sound bites for inevitable attack ads targeting his soft China stance.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” the former vice president scoffed during a campaign rally in Iowa City, Iowa. “They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean in the west, They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks.”

“But guess what, they’re not competition for us,” he concluded.

Biden’s remarks come as he faces increasing levels of scrutiny stemming from revelations in Peter Schweizer’s bestselling book Secret Empires regarding the $1.5 billion deal Hunter Biden’s private equity firm secured from the state-owned Bank of China while his father was vice president.

The eyebrow-raising deal has even caught the attention of President Donald Trump, prompting him to call for the Biden family’s business ties to China be investigated. “100 percent,” the president replied when asked in a recent interview with Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton if the Biden’s should face security about their dealings with Beijing. “It’s a disgrace And then he says China is not a competitor of ours. China is a massive competitor of ours. They want to take over the world.”