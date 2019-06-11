She the People Founder: Biden Campaigning like He ‘Doesn’t Need Women of Color’ 

The founder of a prominent left-wing group promoting women of color accused former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday evening of running his 2020 campaign as if he does not need Democrats of color.

She the People’s Aimee Allison, whose group has already held a presidential forum this election cycle, said on MSNBC that “from day one, Joe Biden’s been running a campaign as if he doesn’t need women of color.”

Allison mentioned Biden’s “non-apology to Anita Hill” to what she believed was the “mishandling of the Lucy Flores allegation” in addition to Biden’s flip-flopping on the Hyde Amendment.

Interestingly, Biden reportedly delayed his formal entry into the 2020 race because he did not want to overshadow the She the People event.

Allison pointed out that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who won over many activists at the She the People event, started to move up in the polls after she started speaking more “to the base” and talking about issues that are important to Democrats of color.

Biden is still leading nearly every state and national poll because of his strong support from black Democrats, which has confounded some of Biden’s most prominent black critics.

For instance, influential morning radio host Charlamagne tha God last week wondered to the Washington Post why “privileged old white men” like Biden get “passes all the time.”

“Why when you were on the Senate floor, talking about the ’94 crime bill, you said you didn’t care about the conditions that created these super predators when the truth is, America created these conditions,” he told the Post. “I want to know why he decided to do the eulogy at Strom Thurmond’s funeral. Why [President] Obama was the first African American male that you thought was ‘bright articulate and clean.’ Why those were your words?”

Defeating President Donald Trump is the top priority for black Democrats, and many black Democrats have said that they believe Biden is the best candidate to win back the White House. Still, those like Charlamagne are still struggling “to explain Biden’s popularity among African-American voters.”

“I literally ask people that same question,” he said. “Killer Mike says it’s because bro-ism is real. Obama was so cool and so dope that if Barack says, ‘That’s our guy,’ then that’s our guy. As my grandma would say, ‘Is he with you? Fix him a plate.’”

Allison, the She the People founder, said on Monday that “no one’s going to win that primary without the enthusiastic support of women of color” and predicted that Biden will drop in the polls if he does not make “major changes in his campaign strategy” to better embrace the party’s “most loyal voters.”