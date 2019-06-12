Exclusive — Scott Walker: Dems’ ‘Ridiculous’ Investigations Bringing Swing Voters to Trump

The Democratic Party’s insistence on “ridiculous” investigations into President Trump and talk from some quarters of the party about impeachment will likely backfire during the 2020 election, posited former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

“I think it is bad policy and even worse politics,” Walker said of the Democratic Party’s focus on new probes after the collusion narrative collapsed with the release of Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel report.

Speaking on this reporter’s weekend talk radio program, Walker, formerly a presidential candidate, said that the Democrats’ probes and impeachment talk will likely backfire.

He opined: “The people that hate the president aren’t going to hate him anymore and they are already motivated. We saw it in the 2018 election around the country. Conversely, I think it does two things politically to benefit those of us who are center-right and that is it energizes our base.”

Walked outlined what he said were the two ramifications for the Democrats’ current tactics:

They look at this and say that it is just ridiculous. This is hogwash. This is outrageous and it gets people out of their seats and up and active. Secondly, I actually think that it affects the critical swing voters because I think they say, hey this is not what we signed up for people. We want people to actually do things that matter to our families. We are not up for impeachment. We are not up for these ridiculous investigations. We want the people that we elected to talk about things that matter. Helping us have more take home pay through lower taxes and fewer regulations. Dealing with healthcare but not in a way that puts the government in charge but embraces free market principles and that treats people like patients and not like numbers or statistics. To do things that get the federal government in particular out of our lives and out of our states and sends power back to the people.

“These are the sorts of things that people care about,” Walker added. “They want their kids to be able to graduate, find a job and keep them relatively close to home. For a lot of us parents that is a big part of our American dream. And the Democrats really don’t connect when they talk about all of this nonsense.”

Walker gave the interview during a four day fact-finding mission to Israel last week arranged by pro-Israel activist Dr. Joseph Frager and the National Council of Young Israel.

During the interview, Walker touted Trump’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights as critical for the Jewish state’s security and he hailed the president’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Israel’s capital city of Jerusalem.

