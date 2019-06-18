Live Updates*** Trump Launches 2020 Re-Election Campaign

President Donald Trump will launch his 2020 re-election campaign on Tuesday evening in Orlando, Florida. Crowds have been waiting for 40 hours to get into the 25,000 capacity Amway Center, and movie screens will be outside for the overflow crowd.

The Trump campaign is also using the 2020 launch event to promote watch parties across the nation and register voters to organize Trump’s grassroots supporters.

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan also launched his re-election campaign in an Orange County (Mile Square Park in Southern California) and went on to win 49 states in trouncing Democrat Walter Mondale. Trump will have a much tougher path back the White House—much of it because of self-inflicted wounds and advisers who are not versed in the America-first agenda that got Trump elected in 2016—and tonight’s rally will be a chance for Trump to try to get his swagger back and energize his supporters.

8:35 PM: Trump says Democrats don’t want the wall because he is president and ask the crowd to imagine what the caravans would look like had some barriers not been in place. Trump says “Democrats want to splinter us into factions and tribes…. They want us divided.” Trump says “this election is not merely a verdict” on the amazing progress he has made but on the “un-American conduct” of those who wanted “undermine you.” He says 2020 is a verdict on whether we want to live in a country where people who lose elections want to spend two years shredding the constitution and ripping the country apart because they refuse to concede.

8:33 PM: Trump warns Democrats want to pack the courts and radicalize judges. He says look what Democrats did to Kavanaugh… Trump says they didn’t want to win but wanted to “destroy him with false and malicious accusations.” Trump asks the crowd to imagine what the “angry, left-wing mob” would do if they were in charge of the country in 2020. He says they would “shut down your free speech,” “use the power of the law to punish their opponents,” which Trump says they are trying to do. He says they will “strip Americans of their Constitutional rights” while flooding the country with illegals with hopes that they will expand their political base. Crowd chants: “Build The Wall.”

8:32 PM: Trump rips Democrats for their “hatred,” “prejudice,” and “rage” and says they want to “destroy you” and “destroy our country as we know it. Not acceptable and it’s not going to happen.” Trump also mocks Obama (without mentioning McConnell), thanking him for not appointing judges so he could appoint conservative judges.

8:31 PM:Trump still going on about the “witch hunt.” He claims they “are going after you” to “try to erase your vote” and “erase your legacy” re: “the greatest election probably in the history of the country.” He says they “wanted to deny you the future you demanded” and deserve.

8:29 PM: 2020 candidate Inslee implies Trump not a “patriot.”

Tonight, Trump is portraying himself as a patriot. Don’t forget that less than a week ago, he said he would conspire with a foreign government in order to win an election — again. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 19, 2019

8:22 PM: Trump claims he is draining the swamp right now after talking about taking on an establishment system that wanted to take away “your voice and your vote” and “your dignity and your destiny.” He says the swamp us “fighting back viciously and violently.” Trump says his opponents want a “do-over” and he “won” with the Mueller Report. He says “no president should ever have to go through this again.” He blasts the “great hoax” and says “our patriotic movement has been under assault from the very first day.” He says he has succeeded under “circumstances no president has had to deal with before.”

8:17 PM: Trump says the country is “souring to new heights” and the “economy is the envy of the world”–perhaps the greatest in the country’s history. Trump says the future has never looked “brighter and sharper”… “as long as you keep the team in place.” He says the American dream is stronger than ever before. Trump says 2016 “was a defining moment in American history.” He points to the media and says: “Ask them right there.” Crowd boos and chants “CNN sucks!

8:15 PM: Trump says there were 120,000 requests to get in for the re-launch event. He thanks the Pences and Melania. He says he’s thrilled to back in his second home–“the great state of Florida.” Trump says his 2016 campaign turned out to be “a great political movement because of you.” He says it is a movement made up of hard-working patriots who believe America must “care for its citizens first.”

8:12 PM: Trump takes the stage with Melania:

Melania introducing Donald Trump at his first reelection rally: "I'm proud of all that my husband and his administration and our entire family have done on behalf of the American people in such a short time. He truly loves this country and will continue to work on your behalf" pic.twitter.com/whuReR9oXx — POLITICO (@politico) June 19, 2019

Crowd chants “USA!” and Melania says it has been an honor to be the first lady and she’s ready to be first lady for six more years.

7:57 PM: Pence takes the stage to introduce Trump. He says he is here for one reason: “America needs four more years of President Donald Trump.” He says, “It’s on, everybody. Time for round two.”

Loud boos as @VP accuses Dems of backing “late-term abortion and infanticide.” — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) June 19, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: Pres. Trump kicks off his 2020 re-election bid alongside first lady Melania Trump and VP Mike Pence in Orlando, Florida. https://t.co/ojZH5b0fot https://t.co/Gn7xcOnfCy — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 18, 2019

Thanks to President Trump's game-changing deal, Mexico is doing more than Democrats in Congress to secure our border. Republicans stand with the brave men and women of border patrol! pic.twitter.com/TiAgltuvGs — Official Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2019

7:55 PM: Ahead of Trump’s re-election launch, 2020 Dems calling Trump a “racist,” sexist, bigot, etc…

.@realDonaldTrump is a racist. It was racist to target these innocent, young men back then & it is racist to refuse to apologize to them now. I pushed to settle the case because it was the right thing to do after decades of injustice. (1/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 18, 2019

I applaud @WhenTheySeeUs for sharing this story with the next generation because the struggle is far from over. (2/2) — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 18, 2019

This president doesn't value women. Let's replace him with one who does. pic.twitter.com/sFwc4zZeCD — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 18, 2019

.@JoeBiden Deputy Campaign Manager @KBeds on Trump’s re-election launch: “Trump is launching his campaign for re-election tonight and the American people face a choice — we can make Trump an aberration or let him fundamentally and forever alter the character of this nation.” pic.twitter.com/fmWh0VDBnD — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 18, 2019

7:45 PM: Crowd inside Amway getting ready for Trump:

So what is happening here? The wave. The wave is happening. pic.twitter.com/DdDZMAcYQt — Ryan Gillespie (@byRyanGillespie) June 18, 2019

