Former Vice President Joe Biden has raked in millions of dollars since leaving office in part due to his outsized speaking fees, a report out Tuesday says.

According to the Washington Post, Biden’s wealth is largely derived from two sources: he and his wife Jill’s $8-million book deals and paid speeches, which earned the 2020 frontrunner up to $200,00 each. The Post states Biden appeared at a book event or delivered a paid speech at least 65 occasions. As part of their arrangements, sponsors also provided the former vice president with VIP hotel suits, luxury vehicles equipped with a chauffeur, and chartered flights.

The newly-released report squares Biden at odds with the middle-class image he has cultivated over his life in public service. Despite pocketing so much money in recent years, Biden still references on the campaign trail that he was once among the poorest U.S. Senators.

In a statement to the Post, Biden’s campaign said the former vice president delivered less than 50 paid speeches but would not comment on any financial arrangements. The campaign also conceded that the rent for Biden’s McLean, Virginia residence is “substantial” but, again, did not discuss actual figures. According to real estate website Zillow, the property’s estimated monthly rent is approximately $20,000. In 2017, Biden snapped up a six-bedroom vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware for $2.7 million.