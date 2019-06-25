Report: Elizabeth Warren Advocates Decriminalizing Border Crossing

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly joined Democratic rival Julian Castro in advocating for the decriminalization of illegal border crossing.

“We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future,” Warren told the Huffington Post. “We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that is in line with our values, creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including our DREAMers, and protects our borders.”

Fellow presidential hopeful Julian Castro drew attention in April when he began advocating for the repeal of Section 1325. “This was an idea championed by immigration activists and experts for some time,” Castro spokesperson Sawyer Hackett tweeted, “but not adopted by mainstream political leaders until Julian Castro‘s People First Immigration platform.”

This was an idea championed by immigration activists and experts for some time but not adopted by mainstream political leaders until @JulianCastro’s People First Immigration platform. https://t.co/ETajqwvYC9 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 25, 2019

The former San Antonio mayor added his own voice, thanking Warren for “joining him” on the matter. “We shouldn’t criminalize depseration,” he added. “It’s time to repeal this terrible law.”

Thank you, @ewarren, for joining me on this issue. We shouldn’t criminalize desperation—it’s time to repeal this terrible law. https://t.co/669Q456Yfz — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 25, 2019

“Every candidate will call for ending family separation,” Hackett said. “This is the only way to guarantee it.”