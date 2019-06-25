Report: Elizabeth Warren Advocates Decriminalizing Border Crossing

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren gestures as she speaks during a campaign stop at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on May 16, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty
NATE CHURCH

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren reportedly joined Democratic rival Julian Castro in advocating for the decriminalization of illegal border crossing.

“We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future,” Warren told the Huffington Post. “We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that is in line with our values, creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including our DREAMers, and protects our borders.”

Fellow presidential hopeful Julian Castro drew attention in April when he began advocating for the repeal of Section 1325. “This was an idea championed by immigration activists and experts for some time,” Castro spokesperson Sawyer Hackett tweeted, “but not adopted by mainstream political leaders until Julian Castro‘s People First Immigration platform.”

The former San Antonio mayor added his own voice, thanking Warren for “joining him” on the matter. “We shouldn’t criminalize depseration,” he added. “It’s time to repeal this terrible law.”

“Every candidate will call for ending family separation,” Hackett said. “This is the only way to guarantee it.”

