Democrat Debate Viewers Confused: Who Are These People?

Viewers of the first Democrat debate expressed confusion over who some of the Democrat candidates even were, with more than 20 candidates vying to become the Democrat nominee.

Featured in Wednesday debates were many of the lesser known candidates, including former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan. Most of the confusion centered on those three.

Some viewers mocked confusion over Delaney, although he was the first Democrat to join the race:

WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? pic.twitter.com/lIn9Gtc7GU — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 27, 2019

Who's this random dude talking now? — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) June 27, 2019

I want nametags. — Sharon Weinberger (@weinbergersa) June 27, 2019

Who are you? pic.twitter.com/OPBIJg9PSN — Loren DeJonge Schulman (@LorenRaeDeJ) June 27, 2019

America Rising, a Republican political action committee, noted that even the hosts appeared to not know who each candidate was:

Even the @MSNBC anchors don't know who the candidates are! They have pictures of each candidate on their desk… pic.twitter.com/XjhfWuTeRm — America Rising (@AmericaRising) June 27, 2019

They faced off against more well-known candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Sen. Beto O’Rourke, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Julian Castro, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The second Democrat debate is on Thursday, which will also feature ten candidates.