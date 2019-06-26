Democrat Debate Viewers Confused: Who Are These People?

Democratic presidential hopeful Governor of Washington Jay Inslee speaks during the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read …
IM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
KRISTINA WONG

Viewers of the first Democrat debate expressed confusion over who some of the Democrat candidates even were, with more than 20 candidates vying to become the Democrat nominee.

Featured in Wednesday debates were many of the lesser known candidates, including former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan. Most of the confusion centered on those three.

Some viewers mocked confusion over Delaney, although he was the first Democrat to join the race:

America Rising, a Republican political action committee, noted that even the hosts appeared to not know who each candidate was:

They faced off against more well-known candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Sen. Beto O’Rourke,  Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Julian Castro, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The second Democrat debate is on Thursday, which will also feature ten candidates.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.