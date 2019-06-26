A partial transcript is as follows:

NICOLE WALLACE: Together, as a field, they strung together an incredible story about what is possible if Donald Trump is re-elected to a second term. It’s up to Democrats in terms of figuring out what people are hungering for the most.

CLAIRE MCCASKILL: I think overall I was surprised at how little there was a discussion of the mess in the White House right now. I was shocked that more candidates didn’t tie their policies into the ineptitude, chaos, horrible things this president has done. It really was a little surprising to me. I think most Democrats, while they want to hear policy and you want to get to know these candidates, they also want to be reassured that we are united, that these candidates are united in terms of Donald Trump. That surprised me a little. I thought the folks on the end did their best to elbow into every discussion they could. I found it mildly irritating at times, maybe it’s just De Blasio’s mildly irritating. I’m not sure. Or maybe more than mildly irritating.

WALLACE: I had the same reaction. He sounded to me sort of an obnoxious guy at a restaurant or a bar talking really loudly on his cellphone like everyone wants to hear what he’s saying. I wanted to hear other people’s answers.