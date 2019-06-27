Bernie: On Day One, Executive Order to Reverse Trump’s Border Actions

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said at the Democrat debate in Miami on Thursday that on his first day in office if he is elected president, he would issue an executive order to reverse everything President Donald Trump has done to secure the border and end the flood of illegal immigration that the government has said could amount to more than one million migrants entering the United States in 2019.

“On Day One, we take out our executive order pen and rescind every damn issue that Trump has done,” Sanders said.

“What we have got to do on Day One is invite the presidents and the leadership of Central and Mexico together,” Sanders said. “This is a hemispheric problem.”

Under President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department and Mexico have been working with Central American countries to provide support, including financial aid, to address problems that are blamed for people fleeing Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Trump has also been able to gain cooperation with Mexico to step up efforts to police its southern border to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants who have been flooding across the U.S. border with Mexico.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.