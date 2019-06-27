Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) went on the warpath against President Donald Trump Thursday night, calling him a “phony, pathological liar, and a racist” in front of a debate audience.

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony, that Trump is a pathological liar, and a racist, and he lied to American people during his campaign,” Sanders said, addressing the crowd at the second night of Democrat debates taking place in Miami, Florida.

“He said he was going to stand up for working families. When you try to throw 32 million people off off their health care that they have, and that 83 percent of the tax benefits go to the top one percent. That’s how we beat Trump. That’s how we expose him for the fraud that he is,” Sanders added.

Soon after Sanders began his attack on Trump, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) chimed in, saying, “I agree with Bernie.”

The second night of debates started off, in contrast to Wednesday’s debates, with candidates avoided attacking Trump.