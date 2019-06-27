Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) revealed how he would pay for forgiving the estimated $1.5 trillion in student college loan debt with a tax on Wall Street.

“I believe education is the future and that is why we must make public colleges and universities tuition free and eliminate student debt, and we do that by placing a tax on Wall Street,” Bernie Sanders said at the Democrat debate in Miami on Thursday.

Sanders has long promoted free higher education for all students in the United States, but this is the closest that the presidential hopeful has come to stating how he proposes to pay for his plan.

Raising taxes quickly became the early theme of the debate.

