Democrat Debate—Biden Faces No Questions About Son’s Ties to China

Former Vice President Joe Biden faced no questions over his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China during the two-hour Democrat presidential debate on Thursday.

Biden, who is the Democrat frontrunner, has been under pressure for weeks to explain the ties his son has to Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), a private equity firm upon whose board Hunter Biden sits. The company has received more than $1.5 billion in funding from groups associated with the government of the Republic of China, as reported in Peter Schweizer’s recent book—Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

Hunter Biden’s financial dealings with China were front and center in Schweizer’s book, which he discussed during an in-depth interview with Breitbart News in March 2018.

“In December of 2013, Vice President Joe Biden flies to Asia for a trip, and the centerpiece for that trip is a visit to Beijing, China,” Schweizer said. “To put this into context, in 2013, the Chinese have just exerted air rights over the South Pacific, the South China Sea. They basically have said, ‘If you want to fly in this area, you have to get Chinese approval. We are claiming sovereignty over this territory.’ Highly controversial in Japan, in the Philippines, and in other countries. Joe Biden is supposed to be going there to confront the Chinese. Well, he gets widely criticized on that trip for going soft on China. So basically, no challenging them, and Japan and other countries are quite upset about this.”

“Well, I think the reason he goes soft on China is because with him on that trip, flying on Air Force Two, is his son Hunter Biden, and ten days after they return from China, Hunter Biden — who has this small firm, he has no background in private equity, he has no background in Chinese finance — gets a whopping $1.5 billion deal from the Chinese government.,” Schweizer elaborated. “This is the Chinese government giving Joe Biden and a [John] Kerry confidante the management over this money, and they made huge fees off of this money, and it’s an example of this kind of corruption. That’s the first of three major deals that the Chinese government does with people who are either the children — that is the sons — or close aides to Vice President Biden or Secretary of State John Kerry.”

The former vice president has refrained from commenting on Schweizer’s findings on the campaign trail. Despite the troubling ties being brought to light, though, he has not refrained from discussing U.S. foreign policy in relation to China.

At a recent event in Iowa last month, Biden claimed China was not a threat to the American worker.

“China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,” Biden said. “They can’t even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the East. I mean in the West.’

“They can’t figure out how they are going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they’re not bad folks, folks,” he said. “But guess what: they’re not competition for us.”