Drudge Poll: Andrew Yang Winner of Second Democrat Debate

Former technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang topped the Drudge Report’s instant staw poll in the second 2020 Democrat presidential debate on Thursday evening, garnering nearly 29 percent of the vote by the event’s end.

Yang discussed his plan for the government to compensate every U.S. citizen $1,000 a month. He drew some gasps from the audience when he said Russia is “laughing their asses off” at the U.S. over their election interference.

“They’ve been laughing their asses off about it for the last couple years,” the candidate said. “We should focus on that before we start worrying about other threats.”

Self-help speaker and bestselling author Marianne Williamson placed second in the Drudge poll, scoring 13.6 percent, while South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg landed in third place with 13 percent,

Sen. Kirstin Gillibrand (D-NY) registered in last place with a dismal 2.31 percent.

Yang’s surprising poll finish comes after Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) shocked the beltway with a first place finish in Drudge’s Wednesday evening debate poll with roughly 35%.