Democracy for America, the group that endorsed former President Obama in 200, gushed about Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and concluded that former Vice President Joe Biden “flopped.”

The group’s chair Charles Chamberlain and CEO Yvette Simpson delivered their top three takeaways from Wednesday and Thursday’s debates in an emailed response after the second Democrat debate ended on Thursday evening.

“While Elizabeth Warren delivered a dominant performance on Wednesday that will undoubtedly help her build on her growing momentum over the last few weeks, Kamala Harris’ pitch-perfect strong performance tonight will catapult her to a new level in the race,” they wrote.

Harris notably attacked Democrat frontrunner Biden, who beforehand said he would respond with “hugs” if anyone attacked him during the debate.

Harris criticized recent comments Biden made touting his ability to work with segregationist senators in the past, noting that she was “hurt.”

The group also had kind words to say about former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). But they notably slammed Biden.

“Biden flopped,” Chamberlain and Simpson wrote.

“Joe Biden walked in the door tonight with more experience on big debates stages than just about anyone, but delivered an often fumbling performance that will likely be best remembered for his visible anger when Kamala Harris called him out on his history against busing,” they wrote.

“Biden may have entered as the front runner, but the blows he took tonight made it clear that blood is on the mat and a number of other candidates are poised to capitalize on his failure to understand the clear, bold, inclusive populist vision of the future that Americans are looking for in 2020,” they added.